All In wrestling: Matches, show card, event date, location, roster, PPV, start time

Independent professional wrestling has arguably never been hotter than it is today, and the trio of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are looking to capitalize on that popularity. The three Bullet Club stars got together and came up with an idea that had many questioning their sanity -- that being putting on an independent show with the goal of selling 10,000 tickets. That brainchild is the All In event set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 in Chicago.

Rhodes will be at the forefront of his event as he challenges for a title that his father -- the late Dusty Rhodes -- held on numerous occasions: the NWA worlds heavyweight championship. After back-and-forth "negotiations," Rhodes secured the title opportunity against reigning champion Nick Aldis. It's somewhat fitting that the historic NWA title will be featured on a show that's essentially aiming to prove WWE is not the only game in town.

In addition to the NWA title match, loads of tremendous talent from around the wrestling world will also be featured on the show. All In takes place on inside the Sears Centre in Chicago, and it's available to order through pay-per-view (check with your local provider), the Fite TV app or by subscribing to ROH's Honor Club streaming service. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a pre-show portion dubbed "Zero Hour" that will air for free on WGN America beginning at 6 p.m.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Below is the confirmed All In match card with the show fast approaching, followed by remaining members of the roster still with matches to be determined.

All In 2018 match card

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes



Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Fenix & Bandido

ROH World Championship: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Over the Budget Battle Royal winner

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Over the Budget Battle Royal winner Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Green vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

The Briscoes vs. So-Cal Uncensored (Zero Hour)

Over the Budget Battle Royal: Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, six TBD (Zero Hour)

All In 2018 remaining roster