All In wrestling: PPV broadcast, live stream, watch online, card, start time, matches
Everything you need to catch the historic All In wrestling card on Saturday night
Independent professional wrestling has been thriving in recent years, but on Saturday night in Chicago, it will be in the spotlight like never before. Thanks to the dream of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks to sellout a 10,000-seat arena sans the WWE name, the All In event this weekend will provide a platform for some of the best independent wrestlers in the world that few ever thought was remotely possible.
The card for All In is stacked with some pretty impressive dream matches featuring some of the best talent on the globe, and two recognized world titles will even be on the line. Looking up and down the lineup, it's really not all that shocking the event easily sold 10,000 tickets, and then some.
Below is all the information you need to catch the historic All In event on Saturday night in Chicago.
All In viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 1
Location: Sears Centre -- Chicago, Illinois
Start time: 7 p.m. ET ("Zero Hour" pre-show starts at 6 p.m.)
TV: "Zero Hour" pre-show -- WGN America; Main card -- Local PPV provider
Stream: Fite TV | Honor Club | NJPWWorld.com (available on demand after live broadcast)
All In 2018 match card
- The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio Jr., Fenix & Bandido
- Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- ROH World Championship: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Over the Budget Battle Royal winner
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll
- Chicago Street Fight: Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page
- Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels
- Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Green vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard
- The Briscoes vs. So-Cal Uncensored (Zero Hour)
- Over Budget Battle Royal: Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, Brandon Cutler, Punishment Martinez, Austin Gunn, three TBD ("Zero Hour")
-
