"The Man" is back in WWE. On Sunday, Becky Lynch's surprise return happened at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2. The crowd roared approvingly as Lynch aligned with her fellow Irish superstar Lyra Valkyria.

Women's intercontinental champion Valkyria and Bayley recently won a tag team gauntlet to challenge for the WWE women's tag team championships. On Saturday, defending champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez apparently attacked Bayley backstage. Bayley was not cleared to compete, leaving Valkyria with approximately 24 hours to find a partner.

Lynch and Valkyria managed to take out Morgan and Rodriguez in the match to claim the women's tag team titles after Lynch pinned Morgan.

WrestleMania 41 marks Lynch's first appearance since May 27, 2024. Lynch lost a steel cage match to Morgan, the women's world champion at the time. Lynch's WWE contract reportedly expired in June, but professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp reported that she signed a new WWE deal in January, leading to speculation that she could return at the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber.

WrestleMania 41 kicked off at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and concludes Sunday night. Lynch joined numerous other popular stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Randy Orton.