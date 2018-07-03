Bret Hart explains why WWE can be unwatchable and Owen Hart should be in the Hall of Fame

Hart also discusses his infamous backstage fights with Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels

In this episode: In a special episode, Brian Campbell sits down for an extensive interview with Bret "The Hitman" Hart that covers the former WWF champion's career, controversies, his late brother Owen Hart and the five-star SummerSlam '94 match that was the culmination of their rivalry. Adam Silverstein joins to discuss the Hart interview and dig deeper into that steel cage match as part of PPV Rewind. BC and The Silver King then cover a frustrating edition of Raw and wonder whether Daniel Bryan made a good point about WWE's long-term booking struggles in Hero or Zero before answering some DM slides to wrap up the show.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES