Former UFC and current WWE superstar Brock Lesnar has been officially named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE. Lesnar's name was mentioned in Grant's amended lawsuit, filed on the Jan. 31 deadline for amendments to the suit.

Many had assumed Lesnar was the individual referred to as a "former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar" in the initial version of the lawsuit. Grant's suit alleges that she was a victim of sex trafficking at the hands of McMahon and that he used WWE company resources to traffick her to other men in part "as a pawn to secure talent deals."

The suit further alleges that Lesnar was one of those other men, and that McMahon demanded that Grant create personalized sexual content for Lesnar. Lesnar also allegedly was flown to Connecticut by McMahon for an arranged sexual encounter with Grant, though the two did not actually meet as planned.

WWE Hall of Famer and longtime producer Michael Hayes was also named in the amended lawsuit. Grant alleges that McMahon also demanded she make personalized sexual content for Hayes, which was also intended to be shared with member of Hayes' crew.

Both Lesnar and Hayes are not named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the defense have argued for the case to be settled under arbitration, as outlined in the non-disclosure agreement signed by Grant in January 2022. Grant's legal team has argued the NDA be waived as McMahon broke the agreement by failing to make the payments outlined in the agreement.

McMahon resigned as TKO (the company that also owns UFC and purchased WWE in 2023) executive chairman on Jan. 26, 2024, days after the Grant lawsuit became public.

McMahon has repeatedly denied the allegations in Grant's lawsuit.