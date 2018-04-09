Brock Lesnar UFC return rumors: Does his WWE contract expire after WrestleMania 34?

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar will be an integral part of WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night in New Orleans as he defends his title against challenger Roman Reigns. As a matter of fact, Lesnar has been a key piece of WWE as a whole since he made his return back in 2012 the night after WrestleMania 28 in Miami to confront John Cena. But questions are beginning to be asked whether Sunday night in the Superdome will be the last we see of Lesnar in a WWE ring.

Lately, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding the former UFC heavyweight champion making a return to the Octagon on a full-time basis. For that to happen, though, he would have to be relieved of his contractual obligations of WWE, which is reportedly what's slated to happen soon. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and suggested], Lesnar's deal expires following the WrestleMania extravaganza on Sunday night, opening him up to make the rumored return to the UFC. However, it should also be noted that the former heavyweight champ cannot make a move prior to the month of August without the permission of Vince McMahon.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Lesnar flirted with the idea of returning to the UFC back in 2015 prior to WrestleMania 31 -- his first scheduled title match with Reigns -- but ultimately decided to stick with WWE on a new three-year deal. That new contract ended up not destroying all hope of a Lesnar return to the promotion, though. He did make a brief comeback at UFC 200 in 2016 to battle veteran Mark Hunt, a fight in which Lesnar was initially victorious. But after failing performance-enhancing drug tests, the result was overturned to a No Contest. Due to the failures, if a UFC return is in the cards, Lesnar would have to spend six months in the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool before he can toss the gloves on again for action in a UFC pay-per-view event.

Still, despite the hiccup during the 2016 return, all signs seem to be pointing toward the "Beast Incarnate" departing WWE for good and heading back to legitimate fighting. Recent comments by UFC president Dana White seemed to all but confirm that the move will be made after Lesnar's WWE obligations come to a close on Sunday.

"Yeah, Brock Lesnar's coming back."



-- Dana White with the HUGE @ufc news pic.twitter.com/YXUtn0uUxE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2018

White is known for dancing around most touchy subjects, so this was about as definitive of an answer as you will ever get from him.

Still, when it comes to Lesnar, you truly never know what move he will make. We can speculate all we want, but there's little question it'll be interesting to see where one of the most unique athletes in the world goes from here.