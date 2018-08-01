Brock Lesnar's return, SmackDown's entire show highlights WWE's strong booking potential
On 'In This Corner,' the guys discuss how WWE gave fans a glimpse at what it can do at its best
In this episode: The build to SummerSlam continues for WWE with its most ambitious weekly television in quite some time. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein open the Main Event breaking down Brock Lesnar's stellar turn and whether WWE has succeeded in its mission to repair Roman Reigns (12:22). The guys then dish gallons of praise on a tremendous edition of SmackDown that included an elevated Daniel Bryan-Miz feud, epic Samoa Joe promo and the return of Charlotte Flair (34:00). The Main Event closes with some G1 Climax 28 talk, including the greatness of the B Block, where we stand at this point and which wrestlers have made names for themselves thus far (56:15). Up next is Hero or Zero (1:13:13) where BC and The Silver King debate Randy Orton's despicable character, Tommaso Ciampa's big win, the Boss N' Hug Connection and what Finn Balor should do next. Some All In talk and your DM slides wrap up this edition of ITC.
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
-
NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 28 event
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2018 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Brooklyn
-
SD recap: Fantastic build to SummerSlam
Charlotte Flair returned, and Samoa Joe delivered a fantastic promo on Tuesday
-
Raw recap: Brock Lesnar comes to work
Lesnar seems to truly be out for himself as SummerSlam date with Roman Reigns nears
-
Brian Christopher Lawler dies at 46
Lawler is most well-known for this Too Cool stint during the WWE 'Attitude Era'
-
Nikolai Volkoff dies at age 70
Volkoff was a notorious Soviet antagonist for Vince McMahon