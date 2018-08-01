Brock Lesnar's return, SmackDown's entire show highlights WWE's strong booking potential

In this episode: The build to SummerSlam continues for WWE with its most ambitious weekly television in quite some time. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein open the Main Event breaking down Brock Lesnar's stellar turn and whether WWE has succeeded in its mission to repair Roman Reigns (12:22). The guys then dish gallons of praise on a tremendous edition of SmackDown that included an elevated Daniel Bryan-Miz feud, epic Samoa Joe promo and the return of Charlotte Flair (34:00). The Main Event closes with some G1 Climax 28 talk, including the greatness of the B Block, where we stand at this point and which wrestlers have made names for themselves thus far (56:15). Up next is Hero or Zero (1:13:13) where BC and The Silver King debate Randy Orton's despicable character, Tommaso Ciampa's big win, the Boss N' Hug Connection and what Finn Balor should do next. Some All In talk and your DM slides wrap up this edition of ITC.

