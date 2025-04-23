Losses aren't exclusively a demotion in professional wrestling. Sometimes they allow talent to move forward. Take Bron Breakker, for example. The second-generation superstar lost his intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 41, but laid out two all-time WWE greats the next night.

Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw, taking out former WWE champions Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Raw's dramatic conclusion instantly pushed Breakker to the forefront. Furthermore, it's the televised presentation of a real relationship nurtured backstage. Heyman, a WWE Hall of Famer, has carefully mentored Breakker behind the scenes at the behest of WWE executives.

"Paul's relationship goes back generations with my family," Brekker told CBS Sports. "Paul worked with my dad and uncle back in the day. They had great friendships on the road. As soon as I got called up and brought into the business at that level, Paul saw something in me. We started building a friendship and rapport. I love working with him. He's amazing. He is the greatest of all time as well.

"Being able to work with him is a gift. The wealth of knowledge he carries is unparalleled by anyone or anything else. What he's able to teach me weekly is insane. How to go about my craft, how to carry myself, or the direction we're headed,d and how my character needs to be. He's the best. It's insane how much he knows at the highest level. I couldn't be luckier than to be part of anything Paul is doing."

The execution of Heyman and Breakker's on-screen union was shocking, but it was also inevitable. Heyman has regularly praised Breakker, the son of professional wrestler Rick Steiner and nephew of former WCW world heavyweight champion Scott Steiner. Breakker was as good a bet as any to be the next "Paul Heyman guy."

"Bron Breakker's growth on a weekly basis is absolutely mind-boggling and awe-inspiring," Heyman previously told CBS Sports.

"Anyone around him is inspired to up their game because he's so driven and ambitious."

WWE's creative direction indicates that Breakker will mix it up with Reigns and Punk in the coming months. It's a pivotal test after a strong run with one of the company's midcard titles. Breakker has dreamed of this moment since he was a teenager. Before now, Breakker's only run-in with Reigns was a memorable short encounter at the Royal Rumble. Breakker speared Reigns in that match, drawing loud crowd reactions, shortly before Reigns eliminated him.

"To be in there with him in any capacity is crazy for me. I was super excited. I was blown away," Breakker said. "He's the greatest there is. He's the greatest of all time, in my opinion. To be in that position, there must be some level of respect or he sees something in me. To have that rapport, for him to think that of me, is crazy because I grew up watching him through high school.

"To learn from him in any capacity would be monumental to my progress as a superstar."