Bron Breakker is headed to WrestleMania for the first time. Defending his intercontinental championship at WWE's biggest annual show is no small feat, but many believe Breakker is set for bigger things.

The intercontinental title historically serves as an audition for superstars with potential to carry the brand as world heavyweight champion or WWE champion. Gunther and Jey Uso, who both held the intercontinental title recently, are set to compete for the world heavyweight title at WrestleMania 41. A peek behind the curtain suggests Breakker is being molded for such success.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman works closely with Breakker behind the scenes at the behest of WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. It's a remarkable stamp of approval working with someone as revered as Heyman, whose legendary client list includes Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

"It's hard to predict where I'll be at the end or middle of this year, but I think we need to be talking about the world heavyweight championship at some point," Breakker told CBS Sports. "Whether it's Gunther, Jey Uso, or whoever... As I continue to rise and move in the right direction, it's only going to be so long before I'm up there too."

Intensity is Breakker's most defining trait. Breakker wields arguably the most vicious spear in professional wrestling history, rivaled only by WWE and ECW alum Rhino. He wields the same intensity on the microphone. Though Breakker did not adopt his father's surname, the odes to dad Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner are visible in his ring gear and moveset.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 schedule: Where to watch WWE Hall of Fame, special events in Las Vegas Shakiel Mahjouri

Breakker's trajectory differs from his father and uncle, who were most prominent as a tag team before splitting. The Steiner Brothers won nine tag team championships between WCW and WWE. Rick and Scott each enjoyed several midcard singles title reigns, but only Scott graduated to the main event. As Breakker prepares for his eventual ascent, he sources Scott's wisdom.

"He and my dad have taught me the severity of elevating your game in all aspects when you're in that position," Breakker said. "When you're going for the world heavyweight title, that's normally the main storyline or part of the show. You'll have the most opportunity to see what you're made of. They've often stressed the magnitude of that opportunity and how I need to capitalize on it. I have to be an overachiever if I can, so I can stay there."

Scott reinvented himself as "Big Poppa Pump" in 1998, a chainmail-wearing genetic freak with massive muscles and bleach blonde hair. By 1999, he was a fixture in the WCW United States heavyweight and world television title races. He became the WCW world heavyweight champion in 2000 by defeating Booker T. Strictly comparing characters, the rapid rise of "Big Poppa Pump" is not too dissimilar from Breakker's, who is only 14 months into his WWE main roster tenure. However, Breakker and Scott navigate very different environments.

Workplace culture has shifted dramatically since the '90s. The modern WWE backstage scene is very polished. You're more likely to see wrestlers throwing tantrums over video game tournaments than throwing fists in a bar. Politics are unavoidable in most careers, but WWE doesn't suffer as much from the "inmates running the asylum" atmosphere that WCW did, as high-profile stars influenced storylines with their creative control clauses.

Check out the full interview with Bron Breakker below.

"I think 'Big Poppa Pump' resonated so much because people could tell I was pissed off. I was actually pissed off," Scott Steiner, who hosts the Bicep Bash arm wrestling event in Las Vegas on April 15 during WrestleMania week, told CBS Sports. "Every Monday of Nitro, I never knew what would happen. When I found out, I was pissed because it never made sense to me. Connecting with the fans, they could tell I was legit pissed."

Scott's experiences steering through WCW's frustrating backstage environment taught him a universally applicable lesson, one he hopes Breakker takes to heart.

"Be nice to people going up because you'll meet them going down," Steiner said. "That's really a true statement in wrestling. And to enjoy it because it goes by fast. It goes by way too fast."

Breakker's success is extraordinary compared to his contemporaries' experience levels. Breakker has recently feuded with Penta, Finn Balor, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, all of whom made their pro wrestling debuts between 2001 and 2007. Breakker, 27, is less than five years into his pro wrestling journey. Breakker received abundant help and resources along the way, but Scott says his nephew worked for this moment longer than is documented.

"Bron has been coming over and recreating my interviews with me," Scott said, reflecting on Breakker's childhood. "I think that's one of the reasons he's so ahead of the game right now, even though he's only been on TV for two years. From a young age, he really wanted to get into wrestling."

Breakker defends his intercontinental title against Penta, Balor and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. Hearing approximately 50,000 fans bark in honor of Breakker and his family is a surreal bucket list accomplishment for the defending champ.

"It's a dream come true to be part of WrestleMania..." Breakker said. "It's a huge milestone for my career. People dream about WrestleMania or having a WrestleMania moment."

Breakker's impending WrestleMania debut wields particular sentimental value for the Steiner Brothers. Rick and Scott made their WrestleMania debuts at WrestleMania 9, defeating the Headshrinkers in Las Vegas. 32 years later, Breakker makes his WrestleMania debut in the same city.

Breakker's family will be present for his WrestleMania debut. Wrestling fans interested in seeing Scott and Rick in a more personal setting can do so early in WrestleMania week at Bicep Bash.

"My brother will be there, Ron Simmons and men's and women's world arm-wrestling champions," Scott said. "There will be four or five competitive matches with giveaways between each pull-off. I think the fans will really enjoy it."