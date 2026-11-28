Jermaine Haley, better known as WWE superstar Bronson Reed, has died at age 38 due to medical complications, the company announced Friday night.

Haley was last seen on screen at WWE Crown Jewel, held on Nov. 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was believed to be dealing with multiple injuries coming out of the event, though those were never officially disclosed by the company.

During his Crown Jewel appearance, Haley tussled with up-and-coming star Oba Femi, who initially shoulder-tackled the Australian on the ramp before dropping him down off the stage through multiple tables. Both are spots that WWE superstars and other wrestlers across the industry perform with regularity.

Haley, who won the NXT North American Championship and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal across two stints with WWE, joined the company in 2019 and only departed for a brief period from 2021-22.

Born in Adelaide, South Australia, Haley began his professional wrestling career in 2007, ultimately making a name for himself in Pro Wrestling NOAH among multiple independent promotions worldwide. He is one of the few men who can claim singles victories over both Roman Reigns and Kazuchika Okada at the height of their respective careers in WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While Haley suffered multiple injuries at various points that threatened to derail his WWE career, chief creative officer Paul Levesque had long been a supporter of his talent.

Haley recently returned to the company in the best shape of his professional life and appeared to be in line for a significant push near the top of the WWE card by feuding with Femi, who is seen as the future of the company. WWE is set to host its next premium live event in Australia this December.

Haley married his high school sweetheart, Paige, who is pregnant with their second child.