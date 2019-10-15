Bruce Prichard named WWE SmackDown executive director, Eric Bischoff departs after brief return

The Eric Bischoff era, as it pertains to WWE Friday Night SmackDown's well-publicized move to Fox, is officially over.

Bischoff, the former president of WWE rival WCW in the 1990s, was replaced as executive director of SmackDown on Tuesday, according to a press release from the promotion. WWE also confirmed to CBS Sports that Bischoff is no longer with the company. Bruce Prichard has been announced as Bischoff's successor, reporting directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Prichard, 56, served as McMahon's right hand for over 20 years until 2008, and was rehired in February as a member of the creative team.

The 64-year-old Bischoff lasted just four months in the role after a surprise announcement in June, with the move coming just two episodes into the Fox era for the blue brand.

"Prichard brings nearly 40 years of experience in sports entertainment with an extensive background in character development and creative storytelling," the WWE statement read. "Over the course of his career, Prichard has served in a variety of roles including announcer, producer, agent and on-screen personality."

Prichard, who will oversee the creative development of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business, takes over at a key time in a role similar to what Paul Heyman was named on Raw when he was promoted in June.

SmackDown made its two-hour, live debut on Fox in much-heralded fashion on Oct. 4 to kick off a five-year, $1 billion deal with the network. The debut episode, which featured Brock Lesnar's victory over Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship and the reveal of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez, drew an audience of 3.9 million viewers.

Bischoff formally served as an on-screen general manager of Raw from 2002-05 and made sporadic appearances in the years that followed before following Hulk Hogan to then WWE rival TNA in a dual creative and on-screen position.