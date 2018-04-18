Bruno Sammartino dies at 82: WWE superstars, greats react to loss of 'The Living Legend'

"The Living Legend" Bruno Sammartino, one of the greatest icons the world of professional wrestling has ever seen, died at age 82. Sammartino was the epitome of what a babyface in the industry should be as he more or less carried the then-WWWF on his back throughout most of his tenure working for Vince McMahon Sr. in the northeast region of the country. His 187 sellouts of Madison Square Garden as the marquee attraction is still a jaw-dropping statistic, as is his record WWWF title reign from May 1963 to January 1971.

By all accounts, Sammartino was also a beloved human being outside of the ring as well. As news of his death began to spread on Wednesday, the professional wrestling world began to mourn the loss of one of the greatest champions the business has ever had the pleasure of calling its own.

One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/PNDuQ31Phd — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 18, 2018

Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man...

A true friend...and one of the toughest people I've ever met.

My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream — Triple H (@TripleH) April 18, 2018

RIP Bruno Sammartino https://t.co/NQ9Ed4bt96 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino is a wrestling Legend

Honored to have had many conversations with him

When I was w/him I knew I was w/pure class & greatness

Celebrate his life watch 1of his matches today

I was humbled he even knew my name

I'm very sad pic.twitter.com/RfD1XIQYo9 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 18, 2018

Forever a champion. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/f3ywW4opje — Bret Hart (@BretHart) April 18, 2018

Growing up, my grandfather Stu Hart would ALWAYS talk about Bruno Sammartino and what an incredible wrestler he was. I’m so grateful I had the chance to meet Bruno and tell him how much he meant to my grandfather and the entire Hart family. We will all miss you, Bruno. 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dclu5hMGa6 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2018

Bruno was a true champion. He was known for his love of his family, this business, and our country.



A huge loss. My prayers are with his family. #RIPBrunoSammartino https://t.co/qC84FJx99w — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 18, 2018

Bruno is indirectly responsible for where I am today. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he was my father’s hero, and sparked my dad’s passion for the business that he passed on to me.



I was lucky enough to spend some time with Bruno, and the man exemplified class. #RIPBruno — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Bruno Samartino. It was an honor meeting you and talking how many times we could have sold out MSG together back in the day. #RIPBrunoSammartino pic.twitter.com/Df7TgfBDnR — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 18, 2018

Nothing today can happen without what he did back then. Rest in power and thank you Bruno Sammartino. pic.twitter.com/JEuHPUh3fJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2018

I can't fathom he is gone. My tribute to him tonight. pic.twitter.com/ihEXVcEWOA — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) April 18, 2018

These as well as other reactions you'll see throughout the internet illustrate just how much of an impact Sammartino had on many within the professional wrestling industry.