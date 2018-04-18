Bruno Sammartino dies at 82: WWE superstars, greats react to loss of 'The Living Legend'
The professional wrestling world is in mourning on Wednesday following the death of Sammartino
"The Living Legend" Bruno Sammartino, one of the greatest icons the world of professional wrestling has ever seen, died at age 82. Sammartino was the epitome of what a babyface in the industry should be as he more or less carried the then-WWWF on his back throughout most of his tenure working for Vince McMahon Sr. in the northeast region of the country. His 187 sellouts of Madison Square Garden as the marquee attraction is still a jaw-dropping statistic, as is his record WWWF title reign from May 1963 to January 1971.
By all accounts, Sammartino was also a beloved human being outside of the ring as well. As news of his death began to spread on Wednesday, the professional wrestling world began to mourn the loss of one of the greatest champions the business has ever had the pleasure of calling its own.
Champion for a decade. @WWE Hall of Famer forever. #RIPBrunopic.twitter.com/ep2sDcUmqM— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
These as well as other reactions you'll see throughout the internet illustrate just how much of an impact Sammartino had on many within the professional wrestling industry.
