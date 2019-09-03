Chris Jericho reports AEW world title belt stolen while inaugural champion dined in Florida

A championship title belt being stolen is always good fodder for a pro wrestling storyline. Unfortunately for newly-crowned AEW world champion Chris Jericho, though, he's experiencing the classic angle in real life. PW Insider has confirmed reports with police that Jericho recently reported the All Elite Wrestling title belt missing as he was dining at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

The police report reads as follows:

"The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse," the report says. "The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and placed the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene."

Tallahassee police have confirmed the case remains open.

Naturally, the inaugural AEW world champion losing the belt in such a manner just days after making history has drawn a plethora of snarky jabs in the internet -- especially since this involves a legendary figure in the industry the likes of Jericho. Even popular fast food chains such as Arby's are getting those jokes off at his expense.

Hey @IAmJericho, heard some Judas stole your championship belt. We've got plenty of cardboard... want a new one? https://t.co/V5ErXedVjI — Arby's (@Arbys) September 3, 2019

Jericho won the title by defeating Adam "Hangman" Page this past Saturday in the main event of AEW's All Out pay-per-view. AEW's new cable TV show debuts on TNT on Oct. 2, where Jericho is scheduled to team with a pair of mystery partners against real-life company executives Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.