WWE superstars don't think Tom Brady would find professional wrestling so cute if he gave it a shot.

Last week, Brady and Logan Paul debated the athleticism of pro wrestlers on the latter's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast. Brady, widely regarded as the best NFL quarterback of all time, said he loved WWE but called it "very cute." Paul, a part-time WWE superstar, argued that Brady was underestimating the athleticism required of pro wrestlers.

Several high-profile WWE superstars and personalities reacted to Brady's statement when approached by Sports Illustrated. Some WWE talent brushed it off, while others went for Brady's throat.

"What's Tom Brady done? He's thrown a football across a field that was caught by [Rob] Gronkowski," Hall of Famer Paul Heyman said. "Gronkowski deserves the credit. [Bill] Belichick and his girlfriend deserve the credit. But Tom Brady [gestures no]."

World heavyweight champion CM Punk had a more playful response than his longtime mentor and friend.

"What's wrong with cute?" Punk said, looking directly into the camera. "I'm cute, Tom."

Former two-time NXT champion Oba Femi, an outdoor first-team All-USA selection with multiple shot put titles, challenged Brady to put himself through the rigorous pro wrestling training process.

Undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre brushed off Brady's comments. He chalked up Brady's statement to a lack of understanding.

"I don't get annoyed," McIntyre said. "It just comes from a place of ignorance."