Cody Rhodes has locked horns with some of WWE's biggest superstars, but rapper Travis Scott did more damage to him than most. Rhodes was sporting a serious shiner after March's Elimination Chamber, an injury caused by a punch that included a burst eardrum from the music superstar.

Rhodes played the victim in one of professional wrestling's most memorable villainous turns at the Chamber. John Cena attacked Rhodes, aligning with The Rock and Scott. During the segment, Scott struck Rhodes in the back of the head with an open hand. The strike legitimately injured Rhodes, bursting his eardrum and giving him a black eye.

"I wish I could tell you it wasn't true because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that," Rhodes said during Thursday's "Hot Ones" appearance. "You have The Rock in the ring. You have Cena in the ring. But my man Travis, who, nothing but love for [him], has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum."

Rhodes might have preferred someone with The Rock's or Cena's aura to cause a legitimate injury, but he isn't upset with Scott. Rhodes recognizes the importance of having major celebrities involved with WWE.

"If anyone ever wonders why I didn't slap him, hit him with a Cross Rhodes, he's gracing us with his presence," Rhodes said. "Wrestling right now, again, we're getting all these fun folks, but years ago it wasn't that easy. And now here he comes.

"I want you to come back, man. Our house is your house. You know, maybe swing less, but our house is your house. So yeah, no, Travis did do that, that's a fact."

Rhodes and Scott spoke shortly after the incident. Netflix's new docuseries "WWE: Unreal" captured a FaceTime conversation between the two parties after Elimination Chamber where Scott asked if Rhodes was alright.

"It's always crazy being in there," Rhodes said. "I know you've been in front of the biggest crowds. It's a nuts scenario out there."

"No, that was way different than anything I've ever been in front of before," Scott replied. "I'm addicted to it now."

Scott made one subsequent WWE appearance, helping Cena take the undisputed WWE championship from Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.