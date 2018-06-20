Did three days of improved booking get WWE back on track on the way to SummerSlam 2018?

In this episode: Ahead of the season two premiere of G.L.O.W., the legendary Chavo Guerrero Jr. stops by to discuss his role in the Netflix show, playing Kerwin White and his late, great uncle Eddie (1:38:55). Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein open this week's program with a tribute to Leon White, the man known as Vader who died Monday at age 63, before discussing the overwhelming success of NXT TakeOver: Chicago, whether it was better than the New Orleans show a few months ago and what's to come from the brand (10:15). The guys also look at whether the last few days of WWE programming, highlighted by the tremendous booking of Ronda Rousey, has saved the main roster as it goes full-steam ahead to SummerSlam (46:30). BC and The Silver King also look at more fallout from Money in the Bank and the newly released lineup for NJPW G1 Climax 28 this summer (1:12:15). The guys then hammer out a lightning round of Hero or Zero (1:22:55) before wrapping everything up with their Feel Spots for the week.

