Dominik Mysterio is the best recent case study for a WWE superstar who transformed from undesirable to undeniable. Dominik, son of legendary luchador Rey Mysterio, was labeled the poster child for professional wrestling nepotism. Many felt Dominik was undeserving of his opportunities and incapable of measuring up to his father, a three-time world champion. After WrestleMania 41, he's the intercontinental champion and one of the company's more popular acts.

Dominik's fortunes changed when he betrayed his father and aligned with the Judgment Day. Distancing himself from his dad allowed Dominik to evolve into his character under the guidance of veterans like Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Eventually, Dominik was getting jeered for the right reasons. The fans began drowning him out with boos not because of who he was, but the character he portrayed.

Abandoning Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan at SummerSlam last year was the moment that cemented Dominik as a fixture on Raw. "Dirty Dom" deceived his partner Ripley, helping Morgan steal the women's world title and celebrating with a kiss. By cheating on Rhea, one of WWE's most beloved fan-favorites, Dominik and Morgan established themselves as public enemies.

"It was huge because it solidified us as the most hated couple in WWE after what we did," Dominik told CBS Sports days before WrestleMania. "Especially directly to Rhea's face. I think it left a sour taste in people's mouths that they did not enjoy. It only solidified us as a stronger couple and stronger faction in WWE."

His strides prompted WWE to give him his first singles title match at WrestleMania 41, challenging Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way. It's an opportunity Dominik had been calling for.

"It's super validating," Dominik said. "The fact that it's my first Mania competing for a singles title. It's also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It's definitely an accomplishment for me."

Dominik's intercontinental title win at WrestleMania was greeted with roaring crowd approval. He seemed legitimately caught off guard by the warm reception. It's a promising sign, one that frequently happens to popular villains. The audience acknowledges Dominik's hard work and commends the shot-callers for rewarding it.

"Whatever the company wants, I'm here for them," Dominik said. "I'm a team player and they know that. At the end of the day, whatever is best for business is going to happen."