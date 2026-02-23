John Cena vs. AJ Styles was the pinnacle of Cena's retirement tour for many fans. Their showdown at WWE Crown Jewel is regarded as one of the best matches of the year. However, the original plan for Crown Jewel was for Cena to face Drew McIntyre.

Cena recently told the "No-Contest" podcast that Cena vs. McIntyre was slated for WWE's October pay-per-view. However, the promotion pivoted to Styles after Cena tweeted out "The Phenomenal" one's name. The fan response to Cena's tweet seemed to spur a different outcome than what was originally planned for McIntyre.

"I knew enough," McIntyre told CBS Sports of the original plan at the WWE 2K26 hands-on event in Stamford. "I keep my head down and keep working no matter what happens. I can't take his phone and say, 'Just tweet my name.'"

It was another blow for McIntyre, who spent the last few years putting on acclaimed performances but consistently losing big matches. He had campaigned for a coveted spot on Cena's retirement tour, seeking to prove once more that he was on par with the top stars who kept beating him.

"I can't change the creative direction," McIntyre said. "I talked about getting a match with Cena. Getting a situation on the microphone with Cena to prove what I'm capable of because I want to compete with the best. He was the best on the microphone. I heard the quote John gave.

"Whatever people weren't feeling or going on, they decided to pivot. He outright asked if the people wanted AJ. The match was incredible. I could sit there and go, 'Damn, what if he tweeted my name?' But the reality is he's retired, and I'm world champion, so it worked out fine for Drew McIntyre."

To his point, McIntyre conducted the interview with the undisputed WWE championship slung around his shoulder. It's not McIntyre's first world title reign, but it's his most validating. His first world title reign played out in front of empty seats during the pandemic. His second barely lasted five minutes. Now, McIntyre heads into WrestleMania 42 -- where tens of thousands will pack Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19 -- as the defending WWE champion.

He's worlds apart from the boy band cosplayer who was released from WWE in 2014. The Cena setback was another reminder of a lesson he learned many times: control the controllable and keep moving.

"Things happen the way they're supposed to," McIntyre said. "Many times I've been frustrated. I knew something was the right thing to do. But you have someone like Triple H leading the charge."

