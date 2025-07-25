On March 17, 2002, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson faced Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania X8 in what became one of the most iconic matches in WWE history. On Friday, one day after Hogan died at 71, Johnson posted a message thanking one of his "wrestling heroes" for their time together, which dated back to when he was a child.

Johnson grew up in the wrestling business with his father, Rocky Johnson, crossing paths with Hogan in WWE (then WWF).

"Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan," Johnson wrote on X. "To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero -- myself included.

"In 1984, I gave you your "HULKSTER" headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden -- I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You were wrestling "Mr Wonderful," Paul Orndorff that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren't for me, you'd have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift.



"A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a 'thanks kid.'

And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy."

After leaving for WCW in 1994, Hogan would eventually find his way back to WWE in 2002. He quickly found himself in a program with Johnson, leading to their WrestleMania X8 "Icon vs. Icon" match.

"Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old -- I'm standing in the middle of the ring and facing you -- one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA," Johnson said. "The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time.

"When you kick out of my Rock Bottom finisher -- just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC...all for you. I've never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you."

Ahead of this year's WrestleMania 41, WWE ranked The Rock vs. Hogan as the third-best WrestleMania match of all time.

"You may have 'passed the torch' to me that night, but you, my friend... you 'drew the house' meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way of becoming the greatest of all time," Johnson wrote. "From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever.

"Thank you for the house, brother."