Eric Bischoff opens up on sudden WWE departure: 'I didn't necessarily fit into it'

Eric Bischoff's short-lived tenure as WWE SmackDown executive director came to an end as surprisingly and suddenly as it began when WWE terminated him from the position last Tuesday. Now, amid the confusion over why Bischoff would be let go just four months after starting up a new stint with the company, the former WCW president is citing a clash between the culture and process of the WWE and his personality.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to work in WWE," Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "It didn't work out the way I wanted it to work out. It clearly didn't work out the way Vince McMahon wanted it to work out. But that happens. I'm not taking any of it personally. Professionally, I'm taking a hard look at it and thinking it through. More than anything, I'm grateful for the opportunity. Part of the reason is I am, I had a chance to work with a great team of people."

Reports after Bischoff's termination cited Bischoff "messing up" with Fox executives multiple times as well as a report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez stating, "I heard that he just didn't know anybody. He didn't know any of the talent. He didn't go out of his way to learn about anything. He would leave and nobody could get a hold of him."

The grind of working in creative or executive positions in WWE is well-known, with many former team members discussing the long hours required in the company. It's possible that culture is what Bischoff was citing on the podcast when describing how he didn't fit within the company.

"I didn't come here thinking I was going to be in WWE for five or 10 years," Bischoff said. "I looked at it as a relatively short term opportunity, meaning 2-3 years. I didn't think it would be quite this short term, but sometimes that happens. WWE is a great company with a very defined culture and process. I didn't necessarily fit into it. That's just the way it is. I'm not sad, disappointed, any of those things. Just looking forward to the next opportunity, whenever and wherever that may be."

During his first stint with WWE, Bischoff served as an on-screen general manager of Raw from 2002-05.