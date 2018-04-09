Everything you need to know about Ronda Rousey for WWE WrestleMania 34

Sunday marks a huge night in the WWE career of Ronda Rousey. The 31-year-old former UFC star may have gone out of MMA with a whimper, but she looks more than ready to make a dent in World Wrestling Entertainment . Rousey has generated a lot of buzz for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans as she prepares for a bout alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, and people are wondering exactly what her role will be this year.

Here are the cliffnotes on Ronda Rousey heading into WrestleMania.

At the peak of her UFC popularity, Rousey was a sought-after name

Appearances in "The Expendables" and "Entourage" franchises cemented Rousey as more than a fighter. She was ready to be a bona fide star. Rousey was tapped in 2015 as the lead for a remake of the 1989 action thriller "Road House," directed by Nick Cassavetes ("The Notebook(!)"). Rousey would play a gender bent character of Patrick Swayze's Dalton. The movie ended up in development hell and Rousey's Hollywood prospects fizzled when her UFC career folded.

Rousey's UFC career ended abruptly

To know Rousey's fighting style, you have to understand her mindset. To Rousey, the jump to WWE isn't a gimmick. She's looking to make a career doing this. Rousey started her career in judo before hopping to the Octagon, in which she went 12-2 in MMA and 6-2 in UFC. After Holly Holm knocked her out at UFC 193 and Amanda Nunes registered a TKO due to punches at UFC 207, Rousey became more of a "personality" of sorts.

She is serious about the WWE, and making it her home

Rousey's contract with WWE is full-time, which has quelled the speculation that this is a gimmick. The powers that be also seem to be prepping us for a longterm rivalry with McMahon, although we'll know more about the authenticity of that theory after WresteMania. However, for those wondering about Rousey's future with UFC, Rousey isn't doing anything to elevate their hopes... but she's hardly dashing them either.

Rousey already has a history with McMahon

Last time McMahon saw Rousey on Raw, it didn't really go Rousey's way. Rousey ending up getting put through a table by McMahon -- so you could say that there's some bad blood. WrestleMania 34 will be a chance to take her revenge -- so we'll see if she's given the opportunity to do so.

She's unlikely to come back to UFC, at least any time soon

"I don't know," Rousey said on Ellen back in March. "I think it's just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo. No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo and I don't really think the same thing is necessary for fighting. I'm just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now." That's good news for those hoping she'll stick around at WrestleMania, because Rousey has proven time and time again that her enjoyment is key to good performances.

Upon her confirmation that the gig was full-time, Rousey also confirmed to ESPN that the contract was for multiple years.

"They've got me for a multi-year deal and were just dotting the I's and crossing the T's so I didn't lie about not putting pen to paper," she said in January. "I still haven't yet but this is going to be my home for the next while."

Rousey's upcoming role in WrestleMania 34 is one of the biggest question marks of the event. It seems unlikely that she'll lose in her first match, but putting her in a duel-fight could be prepping Angle to take the fall. Obviously, only time will tell. However, win or lose, Rousey is going to be someone to keep an eye on at WWE. And, if you're wondering if this is just to prep her return to UFC, I wouldn't hold my breath. Rousey seems to have found a new home in the ring.