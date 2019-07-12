Evolve Wrestling 10th Anniversary card, WWE Network start time, matches, live stream, watch online

This weekend, independent professional wrestling will make its mark on the WWE Network as one of the most notable companies on the indie scene will experience its greatest exposure to date. Saturday night in Philadelphia, Evolve Wrestling will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the Evolve 131 card. The event itself has been set for a while now, though just recently it was announced that fans would be able to enjoy all the action on the award-winning WWE Network as the partnership between Evolve and WWE continues to flourish.

The card -- which is going right up against All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen offering on Saturday night -- is loaded with talent from Evolve's past, present and future. Three championship matches are on tap for the Evolve 10th Anniversary celebration, including a bout being contested for the NXT title as well as a winner-take-all-showdown with Evolve's two top titles up for grabs.

Below is all the info you need to catch the Evolve 10th Anniversary event on Saturday.

Watch Evolve 10th Anniversary card

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: 2300 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Evolve 10th Anniversary match card