Evolve Wrestling 10th Anniversary card, WWE Network start time, matches, live stream, watch online
The independent wrestling promotion will be making its WWE Network debut on Saturday
This weekend, independent professional wrestling will make its mark on the WWE Network as one of the most notable companies on the indie scene will experience its greatest exposure to date. Saturday night in Philadelphia, Evolve Wrestling will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the Evolve 131 card. The event itself has been set for a while now, though just recently it was announced that fans would be able to enjoy all the action on the award-winning WWE Network as the partnership between Evolve and WWE continues to flourish.
The card -- which is going right up against All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen offering on Saturday night -- is loaded with talent from Evolve's past, present and future. Three championship matches are on tap for the Evolve 10th Anniversary celebration, including a bout being contested for the NXT title as well as a winner-take-all-showdown with Evolve's two top titles up for grabs.
Below is all the info you need to catch the Evolve 10th Anniversary event on Saturday.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Watch Evolve 10th Anniversary card
Date: Saturday, July 13
Location: 2300 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Evolve 10th Anniversary match card
- NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
- Winner Take All -- Evolve Championship/WWN Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake (c)
- Evolve Tag Team Championship: Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff
- Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak
- Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren
- Babatunde vs. Colby Corino
- Curt Stallion vs. Sean Mulata vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
- Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene
-
AEW Fight for the Fallen event info
All the information you need to catch the AEW Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday night
-
2019 WWE Extreme Rules predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this Sunday
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
2019 WWE Extreme Rules match card
Everything you need to know ahead of the first WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view
-
SD recap: Kevin Owens steals the show
The hybrid Owens character kickstarted a feud with Shane McMahon throughout the night
-
Raw recap: Reigns' surprise tag partner
The go-home Raw on Monday featured a somewhat surprising ally for the 'Big Dog'