Ex-UFC, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey nearly severs finger while filming for TV show

Ronda Rousey may not be currently competing in a UFC Octagon or a WWE ring, but that doesn't mean she's no longer prone to severe injury. As a matter of fact, Rousey recently sustained an injury that's probably much worse than anything she would have been subjected to in either of those arenas. On Tuesday, Rousey shared a grotesque image (VERY NSFW) on her Instagram account of her left middle finger hanging on by a thread ... literally.

The incident occurred while Rousey was filming for an upcoming episode of the Fox television show "9-1-1." As she explained in the post, the accident stemmed from an unfortunate mishap with a boat door, and to make the whole situation even more incredible, it took the former UFC and WWE champion a little bit to even acknowledge that she, you know, was on the verge of losing one of her digits.

"So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox," Rousey wrote. "Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand. I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I'm used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I'm supposed to).

"After a break in the action, I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50 percent range of motion back in three days."

Rousey, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion who was a pioneer for women's mixed martial arts, decided to take a hiatus from WWE in April to begin a family with husband and UFC heavyweight Travis Browne. Rousey's final appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 35 where she dropped the Raw women's championship to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match that also included then-SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair.

All indications are that Rousey, still under contract to WWE, plans on returning to action for the pro wrestling company at some point. That return will presumably happen after she is able to welcome her first child ... and also after that finger is firmly re-attached to her hand. That seems important to the cause, too.