Extreme Rules fallout: How WWE set its path to SummerSlam with Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey
This week's edition of In This Corner goes in-depth on WWE's big moves and NJPW G1 Climax 28
In this episode: Now on a path to SummerSlam in Brooklyn, has WWE set itself up for success or more of the same tired booking? Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein explore that this week by discussing the fallout from Extreme Rules, including how the show was booked and what should be expected with Brock Lesnar's next match now scheduled (8:25). Elsewhere in the Main Event, the guys break down WWE's decision to reinstate Hulk Hogan into its hall of fame (38:55) and the opening weekend of NJPW G1 Climax 28 (47:30). Up next is Hero or Zero (1:08:00) where BC and The Silver King tackle Ronda Rousey's storyline, the Sasha Banks-Bayley angle and whether the Daniel Bryan-Miz feud is finally kicking into high gear.
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
-
SD recap: Bryan-Miz ignites, Orton snaps
The feud that WWE fans have been craving ramped up in a major way on Tuesday night
-
Charlotte Flair has return in mind
The former women's champion aims to return by the end of the month
-
Lesnar, Rousey set for SummerSlam bouts
Lesnar was confirmed for a defense in Brooklyn, while Rousey gets an opportunity
-
Raw recap: Lesnar defending in Brooklyn
It was confirmed on Monday night that Lesnar will defend his title in Brooklyn
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2018 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Brooklyn
-
Extreme Rules card underwent changes
Extreme Rules underwent some last-minute changes on Sunday afternoon