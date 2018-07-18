Extreme Rules fallout: How WWE set its path to SummerSlam with Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey

In this episode: Now on a path to SummerSlam in Brooklyn, has WWE set itself up for success or more of the same tired booking? Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein explore that this week by discussing the fallout from Extreme Rules, including how the show was booked and what should be expected with Brock Lesnar's next match now scheduled (8:25). Elsewhere in the Main Event, the guys break down WWE's decision to reinstate Hulk Hogan into its hall of fame (38:55) and the opening weekend of NJPW G1 Climax 28 (47:30). Up next is Hero or Zero (1:08:00) where BC and The Silver King tackle Ronda Rousey's storyline, the Sasha Banks-Bayley angle and whether the Daniel Bryan-Miz feud is finally kicking into high gear.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam