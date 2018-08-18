Fan-favorite WWE superstar Daniel Bryan appears close to re-signing with the company

Daniel Bryan is set to face The Miz on Sunday at SummerSlam, the first time the two long-time rivals have come to blows in a feud that has escalated significantly over the last few years. But while WWE fans are certainly excited for that showdown in Brooklyn, New York, some more tuned-in to the product have a larger concern: Will Bryan be with the company for its next pay-per-view and beyond?

One of the most popular WWE superstars in the last decade, Bryan was forced to retire in 2016 due to numerous concussions he suffered over the course of his career. WWE doctors would not clear Bryan to return to competition, and company officials would also not release him from his contract in an effort to perform elsewhere. Instead, Bryan remained a WWE employee and began a tenure as the on-screen general manager of its Tuesday night show, SmackDown Live.

However, following extensive treatment and rehabilitation, Bryan was given another opportunity by WWE doctors to get himself cleared to return to competition. After visiting numerous head trauma specialists throughout the country and receiving a unanimous clear bill of health, Bryan was given the OK to return to the ring, which he did this past April at WrestleMania 34.

Bryan's return to the ring occurred with five months left on his WWE deal. Prior to his return, Bryan was not shy expressing his desire to wrestle again during interviews, even going so far as to propose matches with certain promotions and against certain wrestlers across the globe. All of that has led to a singular question: Now that Bryan has been cleared by WWE, will he stay with the company or act on some of those prior plans?

Considering the fact that Bryan, 37, is married (to former WWE superstar Brie Bella), now has a child and is one of WWE's biggest draws, most have expected him to ultimately remain with the biggest wrestling organization in the world. In two interviews over the last week, Bryan has clarified that it is indeed his intention to stay with WWE going forward with only Is to be dotted and Ts to be crossed on his latest contract.

"I think at this point it would be 90-plus percent. It's very likely I'll re-sign with WWE," Bryan told radio host Sam Roberts on his podcast earlier this week.

He expanded on those comments during an interview with Fox Sports Australia's Max Laughton, noting that the only thing holding up the deal is his lawyer finalizing the paperwork.

"This is the first time in my career, ever -- the thing that's taking so long with all of it is I've never hired a lawyer before to look at a contract, so this is the first time I've done it, so it just takes longer than usual," Bryan said. "My last contract I think I signed in 2012. So then, I wasn't married -- Brie and I were together, but I wasn't married -- so you're just trying to get all of your ducks in a row, especially because I'm older, and married, and have a baby.

"It's the responsibility, and it's crazy because a lot of us as WWE superstars, we end up not getting lawyers to look at our contracts, we just look at it and go, 'Oh, OK, what's this number, what's this number? Oh fine, whatever,' without reading the fine print."

Bryan has also made it clear during interviews that a sticking point of him re-signing with WWE was wrestling a reduced schedule. WWE superstars can wind up wrestling over 200 matches a year and be on the road even longer, not only performing but also taking part in public relations and marketing activities. With a young daughter and growing family, Bryan said he would love to wrestle 50 matches a year but expects to compete in just over 100 when all is said and done.

Even with limited matches and a reduced schedule, Bryan remaining in WWE will be a boon for the company. Fans pushed Bryan beyond his planned booking to three WWE championship wins and a world heavyweight championship win, though his multiple injuries never truly allowed him to reign with any of the titles for an extended period.

Should the papers be signed and Bryan remain with the company past Sept. 1, a return to the top will not be assured, but you can bet that fans will once again push for him as hard as they did previously.