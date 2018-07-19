Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez latest star to train at WWE Performance Center

With Brock Lesnar's time and former UFC star Ronda Rousey's entrance into the WWE Universe being resounding successes, another UFC legend may be throwing his hat into the WWE ring. Two-time heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, alongside NXT stars this week, and naturally, the rumors are swirling.

It was an honor to have former @ufc Heavyweight Champion @cainmma in the ring with the @WWENXT Superstars this week at the @WWEPerformCtr! https://t.co/AWu6LLvrSi — Performance Center (@WWEPerformCtr) July 19, 2018

Velasquez's most famous on the UFC circuit came against another duel MMA-WWE star, Brock Lesnar. His other heavyweight crown came against Junior Dos Santos. He sported a 14-2 record in The Octagon, and holds several UFC heavyweight records, including most knockouts

He's also shown affinity for WWE in the past, even referencing his defeat of Lesnar.

"My experience here has been amazing," Velasquez said, per WWE. "I'm just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I've been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it."

Velasquez was also spotted ringside at NXT.

Velasquez, 35, last fought against Rousey's husband Travis Browne in the Octagon, winning by TKO at UFC 200 to improve his record to 14-2. Prior to that fight, he lost to Fabricio Werdum at UFC 188. Velasquez's last fight came in July 2016, so there may be some rust to shake off. However, Velasquez certainly has the star power to enter the ring.