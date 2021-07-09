The first ever WWE women's grand slam champion will be out of action until 2022. WWE announced on Friday that Bayley suffered an injury in a training session and is expected to be out of action for approximately nine months.

Bayley was set to face current SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair for the title at the July 18 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. WWE announced that a replacement challenger will be announced on Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Bayley had an incredible year in 2020, carrying her SmackDown title reign for most of the year before it ended at 380 days in late October. She also was one half of the women's tag team champions with Sasha Banks, becoming one of the true workhorses for the promotion after a successful heel turn. Her eventual feud with Banks was named 2020 Feud of the Year by CBS Sports.

Bayley has also had runs with the NXT and Raw women's championships, making her one of the most successful members of the women's locker room in WWE history.

A nine-month recovery period would put Bayley in line for a return around WrestleMania 38, which takes place April 3, 2021 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.