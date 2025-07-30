Former WWE chief Vince McMahon faces reckless driving charges following a multi-car collision last Thursday on a highway in Westport, Connecticut, that left his luxury vehicle badly damaged, according to a state police report obtained by the Associated Press.

McMahon, 78, was cited for reckless driving and following too closely after allegedly rear-ending a BMW 430 while driving his 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed. The impact sent both cars into a wooden guardrail, and debris from the crash flew into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a third vehicle traveling southbound.

Despite the severity of the crash, no injuries were reported. All three drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags in both the Bentley and BMW deployed on impact.

McMahon was released on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

The accident was first reported by TMZ, which also published photos showing the front of McMahon's Bentley severely crumpled and the rear of the BMW visibly damaged.

McMahon is best known for transforming professional wrestling into a global entertainment empire. He purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from his father in 1982 and grew it into the WWE, turning it into a household name with blockbuster events like WrestleMania and widespread television syndication.

Beyond his corporate role, McMahon became a public figure himself, often appearing in WWE storylines and matches. He stepped down as WWE CEO in 2022 amid an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations and later resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, WWE's parent company, in 2023 following a lawsuit filed by a former employee.

McMahon has denied all allegations, and the case remains pending. His decades-long tenure left an indelible mark on sports entertainment, making him one of the most influential -- and controversial -- figures in wrestling history.