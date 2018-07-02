Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt sustains multiple injuries in car accident, status unknown
Wyatt was injured in the accident on Friday while heading to the airport
Bray Wyatt, one-half of the reigning Raw tag team champions, suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on Friday, WWE has revealed via a story on its website. Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, was headed to the airport to compete in this past weekend's Raw live events when the accident occurred. Wyatt was taken to a local Tampa hospital where he was treated for the multiple injuries and later released.
Due to the injuries sustained in the accident, Wyatt will be held off of Monday night's edition of Raw.
Wyatt, a former WWE champion, holds the Raw version of the tag team championship with "Woken" Matt Hardy. The pair defeated The Bar t the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April to capture the vacant championships at the conclusion of a tournament.
What this means for Wyatt's availability for Extreme Rules -- a Raw tag team title defense against The B-Team is scheduled for the show -- remains to be seen at this time.
