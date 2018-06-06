Frustration with Raw booking is boiling over for WWE fans, and it's time to fix it

With WWE Money in the Bank still two weeks away, Adam Silverstein has to talk Brian Campbell off the ledge on this week's edition of the "In This Corner" podcast as the Raw brand continues to disappoint and confuse every Monday night.

Once the dust settles, BC and The Silver King dive into what's working so well on SmackDown, their hopes for the AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura match and why New Day remains underutilized by WWE.

Next up is Hero or Zero where the guys get into it over Shawn Michaels teasing a return, the NXT heavyweight title picture, Becky Lynch's surprising win and CM Punk's future. NJPW Dominion 6.9 is given a once-over with an extensive discussion about the fourth edition of Okada-Omega before the return of PPV Rewind and an all-NXT edition of Feel Spots.

Extra long and extra rowdy, there's plenty of underjuice to go around this week on ITC. Be sure to subscribe and listen below.

