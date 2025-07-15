Bill Goldberg wrapped up his professional wrestling career this past weekend when he lost to world heavyweight champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Goldberg's retirement match was a long time coming, but the legend was not happy with how WWE handled the build to -- or execution of -- the final night of his career.

Goldberg appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and expressed frustration with the situation and WWE's lack of build to the match.

"I would have loved for them to announce it in January and have a build-up to it and do something like that, that I thought was maybe worthy of my career," Goldberg said. "But let's just say that they chose to do it with three weeks' notice. It is what it is. It's part of the package, part of the meal that you get dealt, and I would be remiss in thinking the meal would be different. But it's shame on me for thinking it would be different. Don't you love the way that I've been able to navigate my words?"

Goldberg burst onto the professional wrestling scene in 1997 when he was positioned as a uniquely dominant force on WCW programming. Goldberg ran through the competition, winning the United States championship, and eventually the WCW world heavyweight championship as the promotion billed him as having won 173 consecutive matches (a drastic inflation of his actual streak) before he dropped the title to Kevin Nash.

Goldberg would eventually come to WWE after WCW folded, debuting in 2003 for a mediocre run. He would return and achieve much more success in 2016, performing part-time and winning the universal championship. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Despite all of this, Goldberg reiterated several times on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he was deeply unhappy with how his career came to a close, including when his farewell speech was cut off as the broadcast ended.

"Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went out because I put so much into it, and I don't feel the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I accomplished," Goldberg said. "Again, I'm not going to say that I'm not ecstatic about the opportunity I got, I was a WCW guy. I don't know, man. I think it could have been done a little bit differently, that's all. I'm happy with my performance, I'm happy with the setting. But, could it have been better? Absolutely, it can always be better.

"... There's about 100 things [that could have been better]. I did three interviews beforehand. I did three. In six months. You know, they cut me off 30 seconds into my speech, bro. You don't do that. But it's all good. It's all good. I know it is what it is, the match might have gone long, and the this and the that and whatever it is. But I just think it could have been a little classier prepared than it was. I'll just say that's a mild understatement. Come on, man."