Goldberg returns to face The Undertaker in WWE Super ShowDown match in Saudi Arabia

WWE is making its return to King Abdullah City Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7 for the recently-announced Super ShowDown event, and we've already been made aware that the international card will feature the return of the legendary Goldberg. The opponent for Goldberg at Super ShowDown will give fans a dream match considered long overdue, as WWE announced on Monday that he will be squaring off with The Undertaker during the company's third appearance in Saudi Arabia under a 10-year agreement that was signed with the Saudi General Sports Authority in 2018.

Despite the out-of-left-field nature of this match announcement to many, a potential one-on-one encounter between the two legends has been teased fairly recently. Both men participated in the 2017 Royal Rumble match which took place in San Antonio, Texas, and at one point, a stand-off ensued. Shortly thereafter, The Undertaker wound up eliminating Goldberg from the 30-man, over-the-top-rope match that carries with it a WrestleMania world championship opportunity.

Goldberg made a triumphant return to WWE in November 2016 following a 12-year absence from the company, and he proceeded to make his presence felt in a major way by defeating Brock Lesnar in just 1:25 at Survivor Series that year. In March 2017 at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event, Goldberg once again earned the status of world champion when he defeated Kevin Owens for the universal championship. Just one month later at WrestleMania 33, Lesnar got his retribution in the last match Goldberg has competed in for WWE as he captured the universal title from Goldberg. In April 2018, Goldberg was the headlining inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker has been making sporadic appearances for WWE of late. The Deadman's last bit of action inside the ring, ironically enough, took place during WWE's most recent trip to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event in November 2018, where he teamed with Kane to take on the D-Generation X tandem of Triple H & Shawn Michaels in a losing effort. The Undertaker's last appearance overall for WWE went down the night after he missed his first WrestleMania since the year 2000 as he interrupted Elias on Raw last month.

In addition to the first-ever Goldberg vs. Undertaker meeting, WWE also announced that Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia will feature another chapter in the Triple H vs. Randy Orton rivalry as well as a 50-man battle royal, the largest ever in company history.