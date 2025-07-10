Goldberg and the spear are synonymous. The explosive running tackle existed before, but no one delivered it quite like Goldberg, whose dominance made it iconic in WCW and WWE. Now, as Goldberg prepares to retire against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, he wants only one wrestler to carry the move forward: Bron Breakker.

Several WWE superstars use the spear in different ways, including Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso. But Breakker's version is something to marvel at -- he strikes with devastating momentum.

The Undertaker recently said Breakker should have sole ownership of the move, a sentiment echoed by Goldberg, a fellow Hall of Famer.

"I had the conversation last night with Bron," Goldberg told CBS Sports. "I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1,000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is."

Goldberg's rise from rookie to world champion is unparalleled. He exploded onto the scene in 1997, riding a 173-match winning streak that propelled him to the top of WCW during its ratings war with WWE. His two most devastating moves were the jackhammer and the spear.

Goldberg credits the late "Dr. Death" Steve Williams for using the move before him, but said WWE superstars started adopting it in response to Goldberg's innovation.

"Let's talk about the reason why everyone started doing the spear in the WWE," Goldberg said. "It doesn't take rocket science to figure it out. Let's be perfectly honest, they did it to make mine look bad or downplay it."

Check out the full interview with Goldberg below.

Goldberg, 58, will dig deep into his arsenal one last time when he challenges world heavyweight champion Gunther in Atlanta. It's his first match since losing to Roman Reigns five years ago. Expect a few more thunderous spears before officially passing the torch to Breakker.