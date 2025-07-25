This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE NCAA TOURNAMENTS AND COLLEGE BASKETBALL FANS ... FOR NOW

NCAA president Charlie Baker said the decision regarding NCAA Tournament expansion could come "sometime this fall," which could mean the 2026 men's and women's tournaments will stay at 68 teams.

The Division I men's and women's basketball committees met earlier this month to discuss potential expansion to 72 or 76 teams but tabled any decision-making.

Baker had previously set a loose August deadline for expansion to happen this upcoming season.

Matt Norlander has written at length many times about why expansion is a bad idea, and I share that sentiment. Most college basketball fans do, too. It might be just a small victory -- one that could prove fleeting -- but we'll take it.

CHRISTIAN WILKINS AND THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS ...

I'm not sure we've ever seen something like this: The Raiders are releasing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and voiding the $35.2 million of guarantees left on his deal after a months-long dispute regarding his rehab from last year's foot injury.

Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture in Week 5 and had season-ending surgery. The Raiders wanted him to have another surgery; he opted to rehab, but he was placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

The Raiders didn't mince words in their statement, saying in part, "This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."

Wilkins signed a five-year, $110 million deal last offseason after a breakout campaign with the Dolphins.

Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA regarding the remaining guarantees. Here's a breakdown of the entire situation and what comes next.

... AND JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE NEW YORK JETS

NFL training camp is a perfect time for overreaction. This guy looks like a star! This guy could be a surprise cut! It's almost always just that -- overreaction. Guys aren't even in pads yet.

Above all else, teams want to stay healthy, especially in these early days. And the Jets were the first team to experience a significant injury scare. Justin Fields was carted off the field with what was later diagnosed as a dislocated toe.

The good news is it's not a serious injury -- he's only day-to-day -- and longtime consummate pro Tyrod Taylor can keep things moving with Fields potentially sidelined.

The bad news is, well, it's still an injury. Injuries are no fun. Plus, with Fields on a new team, in a new system, surrounded by new teammates, you'd want him to get all the reps he can. Some training camp injuries can lead to slow starts, too; Joe Burrow's calf injury two years ago comes to mind.

For now, Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Still, it's not the ideal headline out of Jets camp.

As for other not-so-fun training camp news:

Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Former wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 71.

Trying to compact Hogan's life into bullet points is impossible, but we'll try.

The most famous wrestler ever, Hogan wrestled from 1977-2012. He debuted as the "good guy," won six heavyweight titles and was the face of the explosive growth of the then-World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in the 1980s and 1990s.

He also became a role model to many -- the "Hulkamaniacs" -- and was a massive figure in pop culture.

In 1994, Hogan moved to World Championship Wrestling and won six more heavyweight championships. After WWE purchased WCW, Hogan won his final heavyweight title in 2002.

Adam Silverstein authored this obituary

Hogan, legally named Terry Bollea, has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. His list of iconic moments -- the 1987 bodyslam of Andre the Giant, the 1996 heel turn to nWo and 2002 fight against The Rock chief among them -- are some of the biggest moments in wrestling history. His legacy as a wrestler and entertainer is unmatched and undisputed, and several legends paid tribute.

But there's an ugly side to Hogan's life and legacy, too: a leaked sex tape that featured him using racial slurs repeatedly, his divisive political stances, his lies regarding performance-enhancing drugs and many other matters, his behind-the-scenes reputation. The list, like his list of iconic wrestling moments, goes on. Brian Campbell explores Hogan's tarnished legacy in full.

⚾ MLB trade deadline rumors, big questions

With the MLB trade rumor mill churning, we got some actual action Thursday! The Diamondbacks sent Josh Naylor to the Mariners in exchange for pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. Naylor is slashing .292/.360/.447 this season and hopes to provide an offensive boost for Seattle, which currently occupies an AL Wild Card spot. On the other side, it's the first step of what could be a major Arizona sale at the deadline.

The Diamondbacks are far from the only team in the will-they-or-won't-they category, as R.J. Anderson notes in his five burning deadline questions.

Anderson: "What will swing teams do? -- Keep an eye on clubs who are in similar situations as the Diamondbacks. Think: the Cardinals, Guardians, Royals, Twins, and Angels. Heck, even the Rays, depending on what happens over the next week. Should some of those teams open themselves up to selling, names like Seth Lugo, Jhoan Duran, Taylor Ward, Steven Kwan, and Emmanuel Clase could become more prominent in the rumor mill."

