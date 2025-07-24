Hulk Hogan, the most famous professional wrestler in history, died Thursday of cardiac arrest at age 71. Though Hogan's popularity waned later in his life due to numerous controversies outside the ring, there is no denying the impact he had on wrestling's ascension into pop culture, making it a global phenomenon.

Hogan was the main event staple for decades. He helped to build and solidify the WWE's standing as the biggest promotion in the sport and later left to help make WCW the top promotion in the Monday Night Wars. A two-time WWE Hall of Famer -- individually in 2005 and as part of the nWo in 2020 -- Hogan was the biggest name in the industry for three decades.

Across his 35-year career, Hogan had thousands of matches and was part of some of the biggest and most important moments in professional wrestling history. Below we've highlighted five of his greatest in-ring moments and matches that defined his career.

Hulk Hogan slams Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III

In one of the most important matches in WWE history, Hogan defeated Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III. Hogan picked Andre the Giant up and threw him down in what would be referred to as "the bodyslam heard around the world." It was a true landmark moment, one that helped cement Hogan as the face of not just WWE, but pro wrestling as a whole. It's place on a list of the "greatest" WrestleMania matches is debatable, but in terms of importance, there are few that have a case to be above it.

Hulk Hogan vs. The Macho Man at WrestleMania V

In the culmination of the Super Powers breakup, Hogan battled Randy Savage for the world title in the main event of WrestleMania V. Considered one of Hogan's best matches, he eventually beat Savage after kicking out of a pin following an elbow drop, hulking up to eventually give The Macho Man the big boot and a leg drop to win the title.

Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI

The next year, Hogan faced another icon of the era -- intercontinental champion The Ultimate Warrior -- in the main event of WrestleMania VI. In a 30-minute battle, the two legends put together one of the best matches of their respective careers. It featured a ref bump from the great Earl Hebner, false finishes and the Warrior overcoming Hogan hulking up to stun him with a big splash after dodging a leg drop.

Hulk Hogan joins the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach

Much like his WrestleMania III match against Andre the Giant, this is an easy selection to the list because of what it meant to professional wrestling. Hogan joining the nWo and teaming with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash was unthinkable, and it set the standard for shocking heel turns. Hogan had been the face of professional wrestling since the mid-1980s, and his turn to the nWo was a massive moment for WCW and ushered in one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.

Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X8

One of Hogan's last in-ring masterpieces came against The Rock in one of the best matches between stars of different eras the WWE's ever had. The match billed as Icon vs. Icon lived up to the hype. The pop when Hogan hulked up after kicking out from a Rock Bottom was truly spectacular, and the two played the hits just as you'd hoped. Eventually, The Rock hit Hogan with a pair of Rock Bottoms and the People's Elbow to pin Hogan in a passing of the torch moment for WWE. After the match, Hogan got jumped by his fellow nWo members Kevin Nash and Scott Hall before The Rock jumped in to help Hogan to end his run as Hollywood Hulk Hogan.