Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died on Thursday at the age of 71. Perhaps the most well-known and recognizable wrestler in the history of the industry, he was a major catalyst in the growth of the World Wrestling Federation throughout the 1980s.

Hogan, a six-time heavyweight champion in the WWE (WWF at the time) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), was at the center of "Hulkamania." That movement led to an explosion of popularity for professional wrestling at large, and it made Hogan an American sports superstar.

Throughout his years in the ring, Hogan provided some of the greatest moments in wrestling history. His bodyslam of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III is among the most well-known, and the rematch between the two legends on "WWF The Main Event" holds the record for the most-watched event in wrestling history at 33 million viewers.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and he was later inducted a second time as a member of the nWo.

While he was most well-known as a wrestler, Hogan's reach extended beyond the ring. He appeared in films like "Rocky III" and "No Holds Barred," and Hogan also starred in his own reality show titled "Hogan Knows Best" following his retirement.

Whether it was his contemporaries or young athletes who grew up idolizing Hogan, his impact on wrestling cannot be overstated. When the news of Hogan's death broke, there were reactions from past greats like Ric Flair and current stars like CM Punk.

Here are just some of the most notable reactions to Hogan's passing.

The WWE probably wouldn't be where it is today without Hulk Hogan's rise in the 1980s. Hogan helped grow professional wrestling at an exponential rate, and he became the sport's first true international superstar, which paved the way for modern wrestlers to achieve the same notoriety.

The former chairman of WWE who worked hand in hand with creating the Hulk Hogan character into the superstar he became shared his thoughts on his death. "The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled -- and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved. He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him."

Ric Flair, one of Hogan's peers and a legend in his own right, developed a close relationship with the Hulkster over the years. When Flair was dealing with serious heath concerns of his own, Hogan was there to support him throughout the process.

Charlotte Flair was especially grateful for Hogan's support of her father in tough times, and she extended her condolences to Hogan's family.

Like so many other wrestlers, Kane grew up idolizing and emulating Hogan. In the clip he posted to social media, Kane is doing his best Hogan impression in front of the legend himself and The Rock.

