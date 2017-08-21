In This Corner Podcast: 2017 WWE SummerSlam instant analysis, grades
Moments after the conclusion of SummerSlam, the guys break down the entire six-hour card
In this episode: Just moments after leaving Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Brian Campbell and Nick Kostos are joined by Adam Silverstein to break down the action-packed, six-hour edition of SummerSlam. From the unforgettable Fatal 4-Way main event (1:20) to a tremendous tag team title match that had no business being on the kickoff show (35:15), the guys dive deep while the show is still fresh. BC puts over a captivating Raw tag team title match (19:45), Handsome Nick gets hot for Sasha Banks-Alexa Bliss (24:35), and The Silver King gives AJ Styles and Kevin Owens their just due (17:10). Plus, a heated discussion on the future of the WWE championship around Jinder Mahal's waist (11:30). Don't miss it!
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
