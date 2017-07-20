In This Corner Podcast: Angle's reveal, WWE Battleground preview, Rousey talk

WWE

In this episode: With WWE Battleground just days away, Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein take a look at the last pay-per-view before SummerSlam. But first, the guys go deep on the Kurt Angle reveal, break down a potentially massive -- literally -- Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam, discuss the possibilities of Ronda Rousey in WWE and debate a recent cost-cutting move. Also in this episode: checking in with NJPW, our favorite tag teams and the feel spots of the week.

