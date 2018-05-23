In This Corner Podcast: Breaking down WWE's big TV deals and the decline of Raw

In this episode: Another week of action is in the books, but the big news leading the Main Event are the two massive television deals just signed by WWE. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein discuss what these deals mean for WWE, whether SmackDown's reported move makes sense and who won their long-standing bet about WWE's future (7:12). BC and The Silver King then dive into one of the worst segments in company history (36:40) and look at whether anything that happened on Monday night moved Raw in the right direction (47:00). Up next is Hero or Zero (58:35) where the guys debate the AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura feud, Ronda Rousey's latest appearance and what WWE is doing with Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan. Everything wraps up with answers to your DM slides (1:13:23) before the show closes with Feel Spots (1:22:55). This episode is sponsored by www.ZipRecruiter.com

