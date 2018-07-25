In This Corner Podcast: Bret Hart interview fallout, WWE sets Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns IV

In this episode: Did 'In This Corner' screw Bret Hart? Adam Silverstein asks Brian Campbell that tough question and more as the guys discuss the fallout from the candid interview that got the wrestling community buzzing a few weeks ago (5:20). In a blast from BC's past, Stat Guy Greg stops by to litigate Hart's case, discuss Hulk Hogan's reinstatement and the state of African-American superstars in WWE (22:11). The guys also welcome CBS Sports editor Jack Jorgensen to the show to break down a highly-regarded Slammiversary pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling (51:10) before The Silver King closes the show solo (1:20:55). Adam breaks down the week that was in WWE, including the announcement of the all-women's Evolution PPV, Roman Reigns' big win, AJ Styles' next challenger and a couple key news items involving some well-known combat sports names.

