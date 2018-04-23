In This Corner Podcast: Goldberg talks Lesnar; Cole and Black share their NXT rise
Plus, The Miz cuts a promo on Daniel Bryan, and Renee Young and Corey Graves stop by
In this episode: In a special edition of ITC, Brian Campbell sits down with Bill Goldberg to discuss his latest venture and what may likely be the swan song of his in-ring career (3:20). The former WCW and WWE champion explains the role Brock Lesnar played in bringing him back to the company and what move WWE should make with Hulk Hogan. After a quick catch-up with The Miz where he cuts a promo on Daniel Bryan (25:45), BC is joined by Adam Silverstein for conversations with Renee Young (29:12) and Corey Graves (42:00) that you do not want to miss. The guys then wrap things up by speaking to NXT's new champions as Aleister Black (1:03:00) and Adam Cole (1:15:25) stop by to discuss their decisions to join WWE and the origins of their characters and entrance music.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Goldberg credits Lesnar for WWE return
The host of History's 'Forged in Fire: Knife or Death' talks about what's next after pro w...
-
Goldberg talks potential Hogan return
The new WWE Hall of Famer also details how he was influenced by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
-
Greatest Royal Rumble matches, date
Everything you need to know about the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia
-
The Rock almost teamed with Ronda Rousey
'The Great One' was almost Rousey's partner for her WWE in-ring debut
-
WWE GRR set design taking shape
The set for the unique event is beginning to come into its own
-
Jericho addresses future ahead of GRR
Jericho will be part of the historic 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Jeddah