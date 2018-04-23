In This Corner Podcast: Goldberg talks Lesnar; Cole and Black share their NXT rise

Plus, The Miz cuts a promo on Daniel Bryan, and Renee Young and Corey Graves stop by

goldberg-universal-wwe-raw-wm33.jpg
WWE

In this episode: In a special edition of ITC, Brian Campbell sits down with Bill Goldberg to discuss his latest venture and what may likely be the swan song of his in-ring career (3:20). The former WCW and WWE champion explains the role Brock Lesnar played in bringing him back to the company and what move WWE should make with Hulk Hogan. After a quick catch-up with The Miz where he cuts a promo on Daniel Bryan (25:45), BC is joined by Adam Silverstein for conversations with Renee Young (29:12) and Corey Graves (42:00) that you do not want to miss. The guys then wrap things up by speaking to NXT's new champions as Aleister Black (1:03:00) and Adam Cole (1:15:25) stop by to discuss their decisions to join WWE and the origins of their characters and entrance music.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories