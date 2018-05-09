In This Corner Podcast: How to fix WWE's booking and storyline failures, popping for NJPW

In this episode: After a couple confusing weeks of WWE programming, including a controversial Backlash pay-per-view, Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein break down the ills of the company's latest PPV and its current storylines (30:25). The guys then jump into Booking the Damn Territory as they discuss how to fix WWE's product from both a macro level and specifically with individual wrestlers and storylines (44:00). BC and The Silver King also spill some underjuice discussing some hot New Japan Pro-Wrestling angles, including the recent return of Chris Jericho and how the brand is building it's major Dominion event (5:00). Hero or Zero topics include Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Big Cass and Mandy Rose (1:08:30), and the guys close things out by answering your DM slides and sharing their Feel Spots.

