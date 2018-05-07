In This Corner Podcast: Is Canelo next for GGG? Plus, Lomachenko prepares for Linares
Will Alvarez fight Golovkin in September, and will boxing's pound-for-pound king reign on Saturday?
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew preview Vasily Lomachenko's return on Saturday as the pound-for-pound king moves up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Jorge Linares. The guys also recap a wild weekend in boxing, including Gennady Golovkin's knockout over Vanes Martirosyan and whether there's confidence that Canelo Alvarez will be next. Plus, the time is now to start loving heavyweight Tony Bellew after his emotional rematch against David Haye. And will junior lightweight Ryan Garcia live up to the hype as a future star?
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs
