In This Corner Podcast: Is WWE booking for Reigns, Lesnar, Rousey, Cena working?
The Road to WrestleMania 34 is in full swing, and there's a lot to discuss after Elimination Chamber
In this episode: WrestleMania season is upon us, and though SmackDown still has a pay-per-view remaining, Raw is in full swing towards the biggest show of the year. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein take an optimistic but critical look at the end of Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns' big promo on Raw (9:27). BC then tries to talk some sense into Adam about Brock Lesnar's role in WWE (21:00) before The Silver King's waxes poetic about his belief in Ronda Rousey and her high ceiling with the company (31:10). The guys wrap up The Main Event wondering about John Cena's actual 'Mania plans (37:50). Next up is Hero or Zero (43:42) where topics include the Raw women's division, Seth Rollins' rebirth, NXT's road to Takeover: New Orleans, and Braun Strowman's plans at WrestleMania 34. The guys then end the show up by letting you Slide Into Their DMs (57:20) before tag teaming an important Feel Spot.
