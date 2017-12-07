In This Corner Podcast: Jason Jordan's star turn, WWE's big SmackDown issues

WWE

In this episode: Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein open the Main Event of this week's ITC amped over the rise of Jason Jordan and what it means for the future of Raw (4:15). On the other hand, BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King are equally peeved about what is lacking on SmackDown and wonder whether the culmination of the Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan angle will be worth it in the end (21:15). Up next is Hero or Zero (29:27) where the guys debate "Woken" Matt Hardy, confusing Clash of Champions changes and Ronda Rousey (48:47). WrestleMania history and the WWE Hall of Fame are primary topics as we let you slide into our DMs (50:10), and of course, the tremendous trio sign off with what has hit them in the ol' feel spot (1:00:00).

