In This Corner Podcast: Jim Ross interview, the burial of Balor and future of Reigns
Good ol' J.R. joins the show, and the guys break down the future of two of Raw's top stars
In this episode: Good ol' J.R. joins this week's edition of In This Corner for an extended sit-down interview with Brian Campbell (59:13) that covers his contentious (at times) relationship with Vince McMahon, whether he preferred WCW or WWF in the late 80s and early 90s, and whether New Japan Pro-Wrestling can compete with WWE in 2018 and beyond. But before we get to Jim Ross, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join BC to break down the burial of Finn Balor (3:40), Roman Reigns' first week with the intercontinental title (30:50) and Daniel Bryan's future in the ring (40:00) as the show kicks off with The Main Event. The guys then move on to Hero or Zero (47:40) where topics include the new women's factions, Matt Hardy's turn toward a broken future and whether anyone wants to see Batista back in a WWE ring. As always, BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King send you into the weekend with their Feel Spots from the week that was in WWE (1:33:33).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
SD recap: Owens, Riott, Rawley shine
Another uneven episode of SmackDown included one heel turn and more info on a new faction
-
Raw recap: Kane in main, Balor burried
One of WWE's top stars, Balor is being treated like he's second class, but is it on purpos...
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2018
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2017
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2017
-
2017 WWE Clash of Champions matches
Here's everything you need to know ahead WWE's final pay-per-view of 2017
-
WWE: Reigns wins IC title
This special Thanksgiving episode focuses on two of WWE's biggest names, plus a new factio...
Add a Comment