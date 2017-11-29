In This Corner Podcast: Jim Ross interview, the burial of Balor and future of Reigns

WWE

In this episode: Good ol' J.R. joins this week's edition of In This Corner for an extended sit-down interview with Brian Campbell (59:13) that covers his contentious (at times) relationship with Vince McMahon, whether he preferred WCW or WWF in the late 80s and early 90s, and whether New Japan Pro-Wrestling can compete with WWE in 2018 and beyond. But before we get to Jim Ross, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join BC to break down the burial of Finn Balor (3:40), Roman Reigns' first week with the intercontinental title (30:50) and Daniel Bryan's future in the ring (40:00) as the show kicks off with The Main Event. The guys then move on to Hero or Zero (47:40) where topics include the new women's factions, Matt Hardy's turn toward a broken future and whether anyone wants to see Batista back in a WWE ring. As always, BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King send you into the weekend with their Feel Spots from the week that was in WWE (1:33:33).

