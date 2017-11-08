In This Corner Podcast: Big WWE Survivor Series twists, Alpha vs. Omega in NJPW

WWE

In this episode: Talk about a week filled with professional wrestling news! Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein convene for this week's edition of In This Corner fresh off AJ Styles becoming the new WWE champion (3:45), New Day invading Raw during a Shield match (20:45), John Cena joining Team SmackDown (27:50), and Chris Jericho announcing he will face Kenny Omega ... in NJPW (34:00). After the guys cover all of that in the Main Event, Silver King presides over Hero or Zero (1:02:25) where BC and Handsome Nick discuss Finn Balor-Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman-Kane, the "Nature Boy" 30 for 30 documentary and more. Be sure to tune in to this edition of our performance-enhancing audio and then subscribe, rate and review the show!

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher



