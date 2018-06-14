In This Corner Podcast: Okada-Omega IV reaction, WWE Money in the Bank preview
A massive episode of ITC includes plenty of split underjuice
In this episode: Was Okada-Omega IV the best match in professional wrestling history? Nick Kostos rejoins Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein to spill gallons of underjuice while discussing that and more New Japan Pro-Wrestling to open the show (4:50). BC and The Silver King then break down CM Punk's foray into UFC and the continued absence of Brock Lesnar to wrap-up the Main Event (49:15). Up next, the guys discuss the week that was in WWE while previewing Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view (1:04:50) and Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Chicago card (1:44:30). The show then wraps up with a 2013 edition of PPV Rewind (2:10:33). Your cup is guaranteed to runneth over with Milk of Marknesia on this week's ITC.
