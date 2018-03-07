In This Corner Podcast: Raw's Road to WrestleMania 34, Fastlane preview, All-In

WWE

In this episode: WWE Fastlane may be approaching this Sunday, but Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein have pushed it to the backseat of this week's show so they can concentrate on the Raw build to WrestleMania 34 (5:00). The guys dig into the latest developments with Ronda Rousey, whether Paul Heyman's promo lived up to his exceedingly high standards, the intercontinental title feud and whether WWE is succeeding or failing with its other major women's angles entering the year's biggest show. BC and The Silver King then tackle Hero or Zero (36:15) where topics include the "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia, developments in the Woken Universe, a major announcement for All-In, Chris Jericho's potential misdirection and rumors about Alberto Del Rio potentially returning to WWE. Up next is a closer look at SmackDown during the complete Fastlane preview (57:50) followed by a bunch of your DM slides (1:15:15), including specifics on ITC's official plans for WrestleMania 34. We also tell you where you can find our Feel Spots this week.

