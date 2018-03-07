In This Corner Podcast: Raw's Road to WrestleMania 34, Fastlane preview, All-In
A closer look at developments on Monday night and what's planned for Sunday at Fastlane
In this episode: WWE Fastlane may be approaching this Sunday, but Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein have pushed it to the backseat of this week's show so they can concentrate on the Raw build to WrestleMania 34 (5:00). The guys dig into the latest developments with Ronda Rousey, whether Paul Heyman's promo lived up to his exceedingly high standards, the intercontinental title feud and whether WWE is succeeding or failing with its other major women's angles entering the year's biggest show. BC and The Silver King then tackle Hero or Zero (36:15) where topics include the "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia, developments in the Woken Universe, a major announcement for All-In, Chris Jericho's potential misdirection and rumors about Alberto Del Rio potentially returning to WWE. Up next is a closer look at SmackDown during the complete Fastlane preview (57:50) followed by a bunch of your DM slides (1:15:15), including specifics on ITC's official plans for WrestleMania 34. We also tell you where you can find our Feel Spots this week.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Cena: Gronk would be perfect fit in WWE
Cena seems as optimistic as others about the Patriots' star trying wrestling
-
SD recap: Sami Zayn pulls a fast one
Zayn showed off how good of a heel he can really be on the go-home show for Fastlane
-
WWE Fastlane matches, card, rumors
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE Fastlane on SmackDown's Road to WrestleMania 34
-
Report: Alberto Del Rio visits WWE
Vince McMahon reportedly met with the departed Mexican star last week
-
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans predictions
A look at how the NXT WrestleMania weekend card is shaping up for New Orleans
-
Raw recap: 'Mania road stuck in neutral
Monday night was more about what did not happen as opposed to the two matches set for New...