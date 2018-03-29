In This Corner Podcast: Roman Reigns, AJ Styles talk WWE WrestleMania 34 pressures
Arguably the WWE's top two superstars stop by to discuss the 'Showcase of the Immortals' with CBS Sports
In this episode: The Big Dog and The Champ that Runs the Camp join ITC for a special WrestleMania 34 main event episode. Roman Reigns (1:00:38) and current WWE champion AJ Styles (1:12:03) sit down with Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein to talk to the pressures of being in the WWE spotlight and the lead-up to 'Mania while offering vastly different takes on current universal champion Brock Lensar. Reigns also dives into his match one year ago with The Undertaker, while Styles opens up about what it's like to work with Shinsuke Nakamura. BC and The Silver King open the show with an extensive discussion about the three major storylines leading into 'Mania and which should main event the "Showcase of the Immortals" (6:10). The guys also break down a hot Strong Style Evolved show from New Japan Pro-Wrestling (29:55); debate the merits of some of WWE's other top 'Mania storylines in Hero or Zero (42:10); answer your DM slides (54:06); and close things out with their weekly Feel Spots (1:31:52).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
-
